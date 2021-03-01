Local dodgeball tournament also serves as fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxlanders are stepping up to the line, ready to throw and duck, in the name of dodgeball.

Roughly 20 teams made up of elementary students to adults competed Sunday to help raise funds for Woodbury Central’s baseball team.

Robin Chute, the assistant baseball coach and an organizer of the tournament, said the team is in need of jerseys. He said, along with other fundraisers, he’s hoping to raise a few thousand dollars. He’s also grateful Siouxlanders are rallying in support.

“It’s fantastic that they can, that they’re willing to do that and come out and spend their Sunday out here throwing dodgeballs around. Especially the adults, we kind of want to act like we’re kids again,” Chute said.

Chute says he hopes his kids are appreciative of people coming out and supporting the team.