Local DNR officers want to remind folks to keep safety in mind this Memorial Day weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Families are looking forward to enjoying time near lakes and rivers but they also need to keep safety in mind this Memorial Day Weekend.

Local DNR officers will be out in force making sure people are obeying the rules.

KCAU 9 News spoke with conservation officers about what they can expect this weekend.

“A lot of people on the water, especially on the river, be careful of sandbars. With the Missouri River, the current flows pretty fast and people aren’t used to that. If they do go swimming, we encourage that they do wear lifejackets and especially if you got kids around to keep a close eye on them,” said Tony Stokley, South Dakota Conservation Officer.

Many DNR officers will also be wearing additional personal protective equipment to limit their exposure to COVID-19.