Local deputy passes away following battle with COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland deputy has passed away after a battle with COVID-19.

Deputy Justin Smith of the Burt County Sheriff’s Office died on Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said advanced life support measures were taken to assist him during his battle with COVID-19, but passed away surrounded by family and friends.

Smith had been a member of the Burt County Sheriff’s Office since December 2008. He also served as the police chief of Decatur, Nebraska.

“Justin was a devoted husband and father. He loved Burt County and serving his community. He will be missed greatly by his entire Burt County Sheriff’s Office family and the City of Decatur. I would like to thank Justin for his service to both the Burt County Sheriff’s Office, Decatur Police Department, and his service while in the U.S. Army Reserve,” Burt County Sheriff Eric Nick and Burt County Emergency Management Director Andrew Donawa said in the release.

Donawa and Nick added that their thoughts and prayers go to the family, the sheriff’s office, and the police department.

The Burt County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Schold requested all flags in the count to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Smith. Any flowers or memorials can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office or the Decatur City Office.

Funeral arrangements for Smith are currently pending.