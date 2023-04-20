SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– A Siouxland business gave a major donation to a local food pantry.

Jensen Subaru donated over $14,000 to the Sunnybrook Hope Center with the Subaru Share the Love Event. The money would be used to purchase over 72 thousand meals for local families. Tina Stroud, the executive director of the center, said getting generous donations is better when it’s from home.

“We live in Siouxland and Siouxland is such a generous community there’s no doubt about that, the philanthropic support for all the different organizations,” Stroud said.

According to the hope center, Jensen Dealerships have provided nearly 325,000 meals for local families in the last 3 years