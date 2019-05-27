Local CrossFit gym honors fallen veterans by completing challenge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Murphy challenge is a national CrossFit event where people come together to complete the Murph CrossFit workout. One studio in Sioux City is up to the challenge.

“It’s a tiny bit of suffering that we can do to honor those that have given the ultimate sacrifice,” said Abby Mccoid, the head coach at CrossFit Beo.

Michael P. Murphy was a United States Navy SEAL who died while in Afghanistan. He received the military’s biggest decoration of the Medal of Honor, and now every Memorial Day, CrossFit gyms honor him.

“I think the reason it’s so important to come on a day like today and do this workout is because it’s long and miserable and even with it being as terrible as it is outside. It gives you time to reflect and it gives you time to be thankful and grateful in a way you probably wouldn’t be otherwise,” said Jaki Evernham, a CrossFit gym member.

The Murph starts off with a mile, then 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, and 300 air squats. After all those reps the workout concludes with one more mile.

“What I do, it really doesn’t compare to what some of these people serving in our military do, so I feel like it’s a way for me to give back and really work harder than normal on a day that is dedicated to honoring those people,” said Blake Anderson, a CrossFit gym member.

Nationally, the Murph event has raised nearly $1 million for the Lt. Michael P. Murphy Memorial Scholarship Foundation which awards about 16 scholarships a year.

“It’s just something that CrossFit in general started long ago and CrossFit gyms around the country do this workout on Memorial Day as tradition just to honor him,” said Mccoid.

“You have a lot of time to just reflect and think about those who gave so that we can be free,”said Evernham.

Everyone taking the CrossFit class ran those two miles in the pouring rain, but they said they know it’s nothing compared to what our troops have gone through.