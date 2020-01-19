Local crews clean up snow after winter storm hits Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Of course in order to hit the roads on Saturday, folks first needed to clear several inches of snow from driveways and sidewalks.

Property owners and snow crews have been working day and night since late Thursday clearing away the snow and ice from around walkways and driveways. We spoke with snow crews on what its like working in these conditions.

“I won’t sleep till probably Sunday when we’re all complete. I mean, I woke up Thursday morning and I haven’t been to bed since. So, the guys I try to make sure they work about 12 hours and then they’ll take a break and eat, rest up for when we go back out a few hours later,” Dustin Mathey the owner of Snow Doctors.

Mathey also said that he’s thankful that the snow came before the weekend giving them more time and fewer obstacles to work around.

Latest Stories