Local couple live stream wedding, receives a surprise from friends, family outside of church

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – One of KCAU 9’s very own took a big step in uncertain times.

Our Morning and Midday Director Zach and his high school sweetheart, Meredith, tied the knot on Saturday but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic they were forced to live stream their small ceremony.

But friends and family surprised the new married couple by greeting them at a distance in the parking lot.

“It was a little stressful at first, we were a little concerned about how everything was going to go through but they just wanted to be married. The priest asked them if they wanted a party or a wedding and so they wanted a wedding,” said Kristen and Jeremey Malenosky, parents of the groom.

Best wishes to the happy couple from KCAU 9!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories