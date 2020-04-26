Local couple live stream wedding, receives a surprise from friends, family outside of church

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – One of KCAU 9’s very own took a big step in uncertain times.

Our Morning and Midday Director Zach and his high school sweetheart, Meredith, tied the knot on Saturday but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic they were forced to live stream their small ceremony.

But friends and family surprised the new married couple by greeting them at a distance in the parking lot.

“It was a little stressful at first, we were a little concerned about how everything was going to go through but they just wanted to be married. The priest asked them if they wanted a party or a wedding and so they wanted a wedding,” said Kristen and Jeremey Malenosky, parents of the groom.

Best wishes to the happy couple from KCAU 9!