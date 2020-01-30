Local contractor facing felony theft charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A local contractor is facing felony theft charges after authorities say he stole tens of thousands of dollars from a local homeowner and wrote several bad checks.

Authorities say that Sioux City contractor Troy Risdal, 45, and his business Frontier Contracting took over $25,000 from a local homeowner to build a garage and never started the work.

According to court documents, Risdal took the money in August of 2018 and agreed to start construction in late October. By December, Risdal had still not delivered any supplies and told the homeowner that he would begin after the first of the year. By the summer of 2019, authorities say that Risdal had still not delivered any building materials or started work on the project.

In October of 2019, the homeowner requested his down payment back from Risdal. Authorities say that Risdal told the homeowner that he still wanted to build the garage, but stopped communicating with the homeowner in November of 2019. The homeowner filed a police report in 2019.

Risdal is also accused of writing several bad checks to a local concrete company over the course of several days in June of 2019. Authorities say that he wrote five checks totaling more than $3,600 from an account that he knew had been closed in May.

Risdal is currently charged with one count of first-degree theft and one count of second-degree theft. He’s being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $22,500 bond. His next court date is scheduled for February 10th at 9:00 A.M.