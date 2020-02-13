Local contractor facing additional theft charge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- A local contractor facing felony theft charges for defrauding a Sioux City homeowner and writing bad checks is now facing an additional theft charge.

Authorities say that Sioux City contractor Troy Risdal, 45, took over $11,000 from a Sioux City homeowner for roof repairs that he never started. According to court documents, Risdal agreed to repair the roof and gutters of a home following a hail storm in 2017.

Police say that the homeowner wrote two checks to Risdal’s company, Frontier Contracting, between November of 2017 and June of 2018. Work on the house was scheduled to begin on July 27, 2018, and be completed by August 19, 2018. However, authorities say that Risdal never came out to look at the house or drop off any materials.

The homeowner told police that when he contacted Risdal about not starting the work he provided excuses and that when the homeowner eventually asked for his money back Risdal became angry with him.

Risdal and Frontier Contracting were the focus of a KCAU9 special report last week that gave tips on how to protect yourself from predatory contractors.

With the additional charge filed on Tuesday, Risdal is now facing three counts of first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree theft. He’s currently being held in the Woodbury County Jail on a $34,500 bond. His next court date is scheduled for February 21st at 9:00 a.m.