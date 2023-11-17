SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — While many have needed to wear a jacket or coat due to the weather, recent temperatures have actually been helpful for local builders.

Many builders and contractors have to put a pause on their projects once a chill comes into the air, or progress slows on those projects during winter. However, with Siouxland temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s, crews can keep working on new homes, commercial spaces and more.

Joel Jarman with L&L Builders said that while they plan for winter cold, the current weather isn’t unwanted.

“We try and schedule as much indoor work as we can during the wintertime, but it doesn’t always work out that way,” he said. “We’ll take this kind of weather, whether you’re a construction person or not a construction person — it always seems like it shortens winter up a little bit when we get this kind of weather all the way into deep November.”

Jarman also said the nonseasonal weather keeps his crews working more efficiently due to the lack of winter hazards like bulky clothes and ice.