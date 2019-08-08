Local company helps disabled Siouxlanders get into the workforce

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – More than 50 percent of Americans with disabilities are unemployed or out of the workforce entirely, but one company in Siouxland is helping people with disabilities get back into the workforce.

The Goodwill in the Great Plains has made it their mission to get more disabled Americans into some of the more than 80,000 open positions in the state.

Shawn Fick, the director of admission services at GoodWill in the Great Plains, explained how the opportunity could help the unemployment gap.

“With Iowa’s extremely low unemployment rate, it’s an opportunity for businesses and industries to tap into a workforce that they might not otherwise have considered,” said Fick

GoodWill in the Great Plains job assistance program walks people through the process of creating resumes, navigating technology and on-site job coaching.

“We have the opportunity to often place job coaches with new hires or potential hires. That job coach allows the participant or the potential new employee to work one on one with a person who isn’t connected to the company,” said Fick.

Goodwill of the Great Plains has helped more than 1,100 of disabled Siouxland find jobs, furthering a mission they aim to continue.