Local community leader, Irving Jensen, passes away

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After decades of supporting Siouxland, a longtime Sioux City community leader has died.

Irving F. Jensen, 88, passed away Wednesday night at his home with family nearby. Jensen was involved in several business ventures, as well as both public and private partnerships.

Beginning in the late 1980s, he took the lead in the $15 million renovation of Sioux City’s Orpheum Theatre.

Jensen shared his passion for education and history throughout the community, serving in several volunteer capacities at Morningside College, as well as sharing in the expense of annual sending local history teachers to a week-long history summit in Williamsburg, Virginia.

“For me, he’s a legend and a hero of education. I mean, he had a passion for history. He loved to talk history. That group took the time to make sure we had the opportunity to experience a lifetime of education there in colonial Williamsburg,” said former history teacher Jan George.

“I can’t think of anyone who was more of a pillar of our community than Irving Jensen. When Irving took on a project, it was going to be done right. That’s how he tackled life. He did it with gusto. He wasn’t going to make something just okay, he was going to make it great,” said Morningside College President John Reynders.

Along with sponsoring improvements to Morningside’s football and softball complex, Jensen also served as Board Chairman for several years.