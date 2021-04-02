Local community helps family who lost everything in Elk Point fire

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) – On Friday night, a Siouxland community is coming together to help a family who lost everything in a fire.

Firefighters were called to 402 East Washinton Street in Elk Point around 3 a.m. on Friday for a fire.

Elk Point Fire, along with firefighters from Vermillion and Jefferson were able to put it out but the home collapsed due to the damage.

Fire officials said the family made it out of the residence without injury but one pet did pass away.

By Friday afternoon, the Elk Point community came together to help the family get back on their feet after the devastating fire that took everything they had.

A neighbor told KCAU 9 that helping out those around you is how the Elk Point community works.

“Well, there was immediately a post on social media, of course, for the community to come together and donate. So, I, along with several other community members, have opened our houses to the donation process. That’s what small-town living is about is you take care of each other.” says David Quiett of Elk Point.

To donate clothes for the family, they need the following items:

Men’s shirts – medium, large, and extra-large

Men’s pants – 30/34, 32/34, and 34/34

Men’s shoes – size 9 1/2, 10, and 11

Girls’ shirts – medium

Girls’ pants sized 10/12

Girls’ shoes size 3

Women’s shirts – small

Women’s pants size 28 or 29

Women’s shoes – size 6 1/2 to 7

Gift cards for undergarments

There’s also a GoFundMe page for people who want to donate funds to the family; click here to donate.