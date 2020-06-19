Local community hands out more than 90 boxes of groceries to families

HORNICK, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland community is helping out local families with their groceries.

In Hornick, Iowa, people from the Westwood Community School District picked up over 90 boxes of grocery items.

The Westwood Food Pantry, Westwood Ministerial Association, and the Food Bank of Siouxland made that distribution possible.

“This is just a little extra something that helps them get by a little easier. That’s why we’re doing it so that people know that others care and they’re not alone and we can help one another,” said Pastor Catie Newman, Westwood Ministerial Association.

Thursday night was the third food giveaway in Hornick.

The plans are to continue the food drive for as long as it has the funds to do so and they’re held on the third Thursday of every month.

