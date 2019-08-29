Local college opens the door to conversation about mental health

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s week two of classes at Morningside College, but many freshman students are still adjusting to life out on their own. It’s a right of passage for many, but it can also bring some added stress and mental health concerns.

Statistics show nearly 40 percent of students struggle with depression, anxiety, addiction or other mental illnesses.

“Stress of college sports and starting your academic career back up again… It’s just kind of a whirlwind, getting thrown back into it all,” said Macie Moore, a student at Morningside College.

Moore is a junior at Morningside majoring in Biology and Chemistry.

“I wasn’t really talked to about mental health growing up. It wasn’t something I really heard about but then I was diagnosed this past year, so that transition into college was kind of rough for me,” said Moore.

Moore discovered she had depression and anxiety. Like many other students, she had a tough time transitioning into college.

“So many people struggle from it and nobody really talks about it, so I think our first step forward is to just get that conversation going so people know their not alone and know other people are going through the same thing,” said Moore.

“Anxiety and depression are probably the top two that I personally see in our offices, and it’s pretty consistent with trends nationally,” said Bobbi Meister a Personal Counselor at Morningside College.

Recognizing the signs can be a first step for friends and family to help those who are struggling learn how to move forward.

“Maybe they’re not getting out and hanging out with people, they’re not connecting with or finding those new connections, that can be a concern. You might hear them crying more often their not sleeping well that is a big concern,” Meister.

Many organizations and hotlines are available for students. Moore says joining the Active Minds support group on Morningside campus has really helped improve her mental health.

“Having that support on campus just means for me is just knowing that this isn’t just me its everybody a lot of people are struggling with the same thing that I’m struggling with,” said Moore.

Morningside College says their residential directors play a big role in identifying students who might be struggling with their mental health and connecting them with the many different resources they can use to get help.