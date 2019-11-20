Local college helps students deal with stress

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for high school and college-age students. It's why more schools are working to help students manage their stress.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The holiday season is nearly here, and for college students, that also means finals are just around the corner. While its an important time of year for their education, universities around Siouxland are also working to focus on students’ mental health during the stressful weeks ahead.

It’s stress many people have dealt with over the years, but it’s something schools are taking very seriously. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for high school and college-age students. It’s why more schools are working to help students manage their stress.

“I’m a senior. I’ve done this a lot of times in life so I’m used to it by now. But the feelings are always the same of stress, getting everything finished, getting everything accomplished, and making sure I can do the best on my grades,” said Haberman.

Tyler Haberman is the president of the Entrepreneur Group at Morningside College. Each finals season, his group has a fundraiser that helps de-stress students.

“What we do is put out an offer for the parents of students or any friends perhaps that want to get them for their fellow friends to purchase packages with sweets and goodies and treats as well as leave an encouraging message for their child or friend during finals week,” said Haberman.

Haberman said it is important to look out for one another during finals.

“Since I’m around them so much being my friends hanging around them, I like them to be happy and energized and trying to be the best students that they can be. So looking out for them and them looking out for me is just a crucial part of it,” said Haberman.

Morningside College is taking the stress just as seriously. Their pastor transforms his office each finals season into a safe haven for many.

“They show up at my door looking a little bit white-faced and kind of ready just to find a quiet place just to sit sometimes there are specific things that I get to talk to them about,” said Pastor Andy Nelson.

Morningside College is also planning many events and activities to make sure students have everything they could possibly need during finals.

“Spend a little time tying up a blanket. And then it’s also a good time for a little destressing conversation, a little quiet, a little peace,” said Nelson.

“Being able to take this stress and channel it to positive ways and being the best person that we can be, I think that is one of the greatest things that we have in this life,” said Haberman.