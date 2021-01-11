Local club fills backpacks with food for Siouxland kids

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A local community service organization is coming together to help provide food security to Siouxland school kids.

Members of the Sioux City Noon Sertoma Club gathered at the Food Bank of Siouxland, filling backpacks with sustainable and nutritional food items. The backpacks will be distributed to 11 local schools and placed in students’ backpacks to take home for the weekend.

The program started locally in 2006.

Jacob Wanderscheid, Executive Director of Food Bank of Siouxland, spoke about the program and how COVID-19 has impacted the need. You can watch the interview above.