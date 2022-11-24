SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Members and clergy from seven local churches gathered together on this Thanksgiving eve to offer thanks.

The service included a land acknowledgment to remember the first people who settled this land. Pastor David Halaas of the St. Mark Lutheran Church ELCA said Thanksgiving also provides an opportunity to help the less fortunate.

“So it’s a time for us to affirm that as citizens and as Christians in this place we can give thanks to god for blessing us but we can also be aware and to share with those that are in need,” said Halaas.

A pie social followed the service with Wednesday night’s offering donated to the Food Bank of Siouxland.