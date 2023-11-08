SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For more than half a century, a small church community in Hinton has continued to make a delicious baked good for their community. Peanut brittle.

Since 1950, Hinton United Methodist Church has been making peanut brittle for the community, selling an entire batch of it for $25 dollars.

Each year, church members make roughly 600 boxes just to meet the demand. Diane Zevenbergen, the lay leader of the Hinton Methodist Church states that this not only helps feed the community but allows to church to be updated.

“It’s a fundraiser, it’s our big fundraiser and we do special projects with it, one time it remodeled the kitchen, but it’s also a community outreach project. You know we get the community involved we like to get involved with the community as a church community and we have a lot of fun,” said Zevenbergen said.

The church typically raises 8 to $10,000, making different kinds of peanut brittle like coconut.