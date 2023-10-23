SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Though Halloween may be a bit more than a week away, some people are already getting the chance to stock up on sweet Halloween treats.

Hundreds of families gathered to receive their share of treats as St. Luke Evangelical Lutheran Church held its second annual Trunk-or-Treat.

KCAU 9 spoke with one of the event organizers about the growth they’ve seen in just their second year.

“I decided that we needed more activities, for kids especially, in this community,” Michelle Smith said. “So, I started up a Trunk-or-Treat last year and honestly we only had seven cars last year for trunks. We’ve already tripled that today. The word is getting out and people are really enjoying Trunk-or-Treats.”

Smith said that she is hoping that the event will continue to show growth in the future.