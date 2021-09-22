Local church hosts food distribution event for Siouxlanders

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Groceries of all types were available at a Sioux City church Wednesday afternoon.

Members of the St. Luke’s Lutheran congregation organize a food distribution twice a month. Dairy products, meat, and fresh vegetables were offered for people to pick up at the drive-thru event at the church on St. Aubin Street.

Along with items from the Food Bank of Siouxland, local gardeners are provided a wide range of produce for distribution and organizers said it all gets used.

“Our numbers are growing very fast, in the month of august we helped 53 new families and the first week of September, we had 30. The people are very receptive, are in need and very grateful that we’re here to help them,” said Lisa Franco.

The church volunteers said they can always use more help. If anyone is interested, contact St. Luke’s Lutheran in Sioux City.