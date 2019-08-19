Local church holds a backpack blessing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This back to school season a local church is helping students prepare for what’s ahead.

Over at Mayflower Congregational Church, a backpack blessing was held for the students and teachers in their congregation, for a little something extra they can take to class with them. They say its a tradition at their church to support education.

“And so we’re carrying on the tradition of affirmation of education, that it’s important and we think the youth and kids are important and we support them and what they do,” said Linda Cron, the Christian Education Director.

With the blessing, the students also got some additional school supplies like paper and crayons.