SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– You may be familiar with religious organizations sending a team on mission trips to other countries, but a local church is bringing folks to Sioux City to better the community.

This year is the Heartland Community Baptist’s 3rd annual ‘Life Changer Missions’. Which brings kids into Sioux City for one week, to help residents with home improvement projects.

“We go around the neighborhoods sharing the gospel with people and then also doing different home repair projects,” said Christy Gallagher, program coordinator for Life Changer Missions.

The mission brings kids from Wyoming, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, and other parts of Iowa.

“We got a few painting worksites, couple decks that are being rebuilt and a roofing worksite,” said Gallagher.

The inspiration for the Life Changer Mission was a program called “World Changers” which also made small home repairs in siouxland. When that program ended, the heartland baptist church took on the mission.

“We want to make the gospel known in the community, in Sioux City. We want to make sure people understand our motive here is to bring God glory,” said Gallagher.

In the 3 years since the program began it’s grown from about 35 volunteers to 80, the maximum number of participants the group can accept. Many of the volunteers return year after year.

“I get to do a lot of things that I feel like a lot of communities need, especially this one. sharing the gospel, getting to help people who actually need it,” said Bailey Mueller, a volunteer from Wyoming.

“It makes me feel good, because I’m just really a people person so I really like people. I try to meet as many people as I can,” said Jude Rothwell, a volunteer from Wisconsin.

The Heartland Community Baptist Church is searching for next year’s projects, so if you or someone you know would like some help with home improvement contact the church.