Local Catholic churches to hold in-person Easter services this weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Due to the pandemic last year, many local churches, including the Cathedral of the Epiphany, had to hold services virtually.

This year, the cathedral held a Good Friday mass in person with some minor changes to accommodate the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Bishop R. Walker Nickless with the Diocese of Sioux City said having people attend the service this year is “a great Easter gift” and wonderful for the diocese.

“This Good Friday service is one of the most important to us as Christians, and to be able to have people here, to be with them, and let them experience a little bit of what it’s like has been a great, great blessing to me as the celebrant and to all of us as a community,” said Bishop Nickless.

The Cathedral of the Epiphany requires church-goers to wear masks, social distancing and encourages them to sign-up before or after attending mass for contact tracing.

The diocese lifted the every other pew requirement for all liturgies, weekday, weekend, school mass, etc. before the weekend of Palm Sunday.

To watch Easter services online, go to the Cathedral of the Epiphany’s YouTube and Facebook pages.