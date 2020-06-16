Local carwash offering free service, asking for donations for Crittenton Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new Sioux City business is making its debut with an eye on a local non-profit.

Silverstar Car Wash is offering its services for free, but customers who want a carwash will be asked for a free-will donation that will be given in-full to the Crittenton Center, a non-profit in Sioux City. So far, about $1,000 has been raised.

“See what they do with the families in need, the people that need sheltering, people that need extra services in the community, and that’s our way of giving back and partnering with someone that understands the needs of the community,” said Josh Westoff of Silverstar Car Wash.

The promotions will run through Thursday at Silverstar’s Hamilton location. Several other locations will open in the coming weeks.