Local car enthusiasts rev up to benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Car shows are a summertime favorite for many motorheads.

Nearly 700 people and some of Siouxland’s classiest cars came out for the 4th annual Historic 4th Street Classic Car Show to benefit the Food Bank of Siouxland.

Founder Brandon Steffe says he was looking for a way to bring life to the downtown area while also giving back to the community. He tells us after four years, the show’s growth has been inspiring.

“What a way to help those in need in the Siouxland area… at the same time come out and look at old classics, new classics and everything in between,” said Brandon Steffe, car show founder.

The event raises around a thousand dollars for the food bank annually, all through free will donations.