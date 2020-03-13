Local businesses step up their cleaning efforts over COVID-19 concerns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- As concern over the coronavirus continues to spread throughout Siouxland and the nation, there are still no confirmed cases reported in Woodbury County. However, that isn’t stopping local bars and restaurants from taking preventative measures inside their establishments.

KCAU 9 News visited two Sioux City restaurants on Friday. They shared how difficult it has been to get extra disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizers for their businesses. They’re finding those products to be sold out, at stores. However, they say they’re doing everything they can to make sure their establishments are clean for their customers.

“Everything is just getting a little scary and a little more serious,” said Mackenzie Mogren a

Sioux City resident.

Mogren is a college student home for spring break. As she sits in her favorite coffee shop shes noticed some big changes.

“Primarily stopped taking people’s personal cups like reusable cups as well as stopped using our in-house mugs to avoid contact after people have drunk out of them,” said Jack Weiss barista at

Hardline Coffee Co.

“It’s a little disappointing but it gives you a little bit of relaxation almost in knowing that you’re a little bit safer,” said Weiss.

It’s something Hardline Coffee Co. is doing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Siouxland.

“I’ve also encouraged people to use other none contact payment methods so not as much cash. I’ll encourage the card usage but sometimes people only have cash so sanitize before and after that’s all I can do,” said Weiss.

Down the street employees at Brightside Cafe are going the extra mile to wipe down surfaces and wash hands.

“We are always using gloves anytime we are touching any food. We are wiping down areas where people come into contact more frequently like door handles, bathrooms things like that,” said Juan Munoz, owner of Brightside Cafe.

To help avoid overcrowding in the restaurant the cafe is encouraging customers to use delivery services.

“We can go and meet them; we do use grub hub and uber eats for a lot of delivers and then for bigger orders we do our own delivery,” said Munoz.

“We really hoping that through all this coronavirus people are still willing to come to our business and support us in our local area,” said Weiss.

KCAU 9 News spoke with Siouxland District Health, earlier they said they will be continuing to sending out information from the Iowa Department of Public Health to area food service businesses on the steps and procedures they recommend to help keep the virus at bay.