SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today, the Supreme Court blocked President Biden’s nationwide vaccine and testing mandate for large businesses. The end of vaccine and testing requirement, for businesses with more than 100 employees, has some local businesses feeling optimistic.

“With the decision today, it was kind of a relief from more of a paperwork and administrative standpoint that we don’t have to mess with and deal with,” said Bomgaars CEO Torrey Wingert.

“We don’t have enough people right now to cover the work there is to do now, or people available I should say, and so by putting more restrictions on that, government restrictions on that is not good. So I’m glad that they decided not to go with that,” said President of Port Neal Welding Company Dan Lee.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst voiced her opposition toward the idea of COVID-related mandates.

“I don’t think that it is right the federal government is mandating, whether it’s wearing masks or whether it’s getting vaccinated. I think that is a personal decision,” Iowa Senator Joni Ernst said.

“We didn’t want to get involved with people’s personal health, so for us, it was more administration. How do we administer testing and mandates and vaccinations and reports for 3,000 employees over eight states,” Wingert said.

While Port Neal Welding, and other businesses, wouldn’t have been directly affected by the mandate, they would have felt it indirectly.

“And we already have trouble getting supplies to keep industry going, whether it’s restaurants or business, whether it’s steel or the grocery stores, big industry also helps supply the small industry. So it’s just a chain, a chain effect there.”

Wingert said that would have only added to the current supply chain and worker shortages.

“Unfortunately people would choose not to follow the mandate and it would lead to people leaving Bomgaars or leaving other companies in retail and distribution and supply chain,” Wingert said.

Although the Supreme Court blocked the mandate for large businesses, a vaccine mandate is still in play for certain health care workers in Medicare and Medicaid programs.