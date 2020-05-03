Local businesses react to Plymouth County partially reopening on Friday

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – Plymouth County was one of 77 counties in Iowa given the go-ahead to partially reopen on Friday with restaurants, gyms, and retail stores allowed to conduct business at 50% capacity.

“I opened up [Friday] and we had a great day. [Friday] was so busy. I think everybody was ready to be out and about and see new faces, get to talk to people,” said Dana Wendt, Bling-N-Fashions.

“It was great! We had quite a spend there where, you know, a lot of our businesses were shut down, which was not a good thing, but opening back up was just a thrill,” said Jim Plueger, Helping Hands Thrift Store.

“Customers are just loving to come back in and shop and it just gives them something to do, gives them a destination, somewhere to go,” said Jill Mescher, Sugar-N-Spice Children’s Boutique.

“We’ve always had our website but I didn’t really keep it up because we were so busy in the store that I really didn’t need to. So we kept the website, we kept a comment sold page. So we have other options for our shoppers now,” said Wendt.

“We definitely had to shift our business to an online business. The store basically became a warehouse. Our social media presence definitely had to increase every single day,” said Mescher.

“Without a doubt, not only for myself but everyone else in our downtown area. I think people are a little skeptical yet and I’m very happy for that. That they’re respecting this virus yet,” said Plueger.

“I have my hand sanitizer. I have my Lysol wipes. So every time someone checks in or whatever I’m always Lysol wiping everything down,” said Wendt.

“I just want to give everybody peace of mind. Everybody is different as far as how they feel about the coronavirus. If they feel like they want to wear a mask and gloves or if they want to do curbside pickup or whatever, we will definitely cater to that,” said Mescher.

“I’d rather have them be skeptical and not come rushing in just thinking that ‘Everything is open. Let’s go!’ Be careful. Be safe with yourself. Be safe with the things that we do. That’s what we all need to do,” said Plueger.