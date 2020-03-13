Siouxland businesses feel the impact of canceled NAIA tournament

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – From March Madness to the College World Series and NAIA Basketball Championships the chases for a title is over here in Sioux City. Due to fears over the coronavirus causing the cancellation of games and season, and it’s not just players and fans that are missing out.

Annually, the NAIA tournament brings in around $10 million in revenue for our local economy. These teams and their families would stay in hotels, shop at local stores, and eat out. It’s a weekend businesses looked forward to.

“The entire economy is in fluxed and this is going to have a huge impact,” said Steve Salem

an NAIA volunteer coordinator.

The NAIA women’s basketball tournament would bring in thousands of visitors to Sioux City. Some of them found themselves at the Wheelhouse Bar & Grill where the restaurant provides live streams of the tournament.

“We were a full house. We would go on to a 30-45 minute wait at the door and people were waiting for pizza and wings,” said Kendra Wood, a manager at Wheelhouse Bar & Grill.

However, this year will be very different for the family-owned business as many visitors packed their bags and left town.

“Were hoping it doesn’t affect us, but I mean, last year, we were really busy for it all, so I’m sure all businesses are going to be affected by it. If the people that are here for the games are going to still stay or if they are going to turn around and drive home, I don’t know, but they are welcome to come here and hang out,” said Wood.

The cancellations are having a ripple effect for other sporting events around the U.S. who are trying to slow the spread of the virus.

“They’re a lot of athletic organizations that are wrestling with this right now. Because, yes this is winter sports, but we also have spring sports that want to play too. As we get into that and what is this going to look like around the country, so there is just a lot of things going on right now that need to be dealt with,” said Corey Westra, the co-tournament director of the NAIA.

Like many businesses in Sioux City, Wheelhouse Bar & Grill plans to keep their doors open this weekend. There are still no confirmed cases in Woodbury County. The restaurant says they are taking every precaution when it comes to cleaning and sanitizing their facility.