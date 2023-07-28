SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– After thousands of RAGBRAI bikers descended upon Sioux City a week ago and some local businesses are still crunching the numbers for how much they made.

Many bars in Sioux city prepared for a storm of customers on last Saturday purchasing licenses to serve alcohol outside, setting up tents and seating outdoors, and some having live entertainment.

However, despite many bars extending their business outside Erik Martin, the owner of Marto Brewing Company says they had fewer people outside than inside.

“Inside the tap room we were busy all day long, on the back extended patio numbers were good, not much as I thought it would be but still a good Saturday,” said Martin.

Dave Winslow, the owner of Jackson Street Brewing says he had a similar experience with more folks wanting out of the heat and inside during RAGBRAI.

Winslow says he next time RAGBRAI comes around, he plans to change how he set up for it.

“I’d scale down the outdoor part, just because it was a warm day but it wasn’t ridiculously hot we had shade. I would scale that back and maybe not gamble quite as much on all that set up and all the effort that you go through,” said Winslow.

Both Winslow and Martin say they thankfully profited during the RAGBRAI weekend, despite the hardly utilized outside equipment they purchased and or rented.