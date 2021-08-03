Local business owners helping kids get everything they need to head back to school

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – It’s almost time for students to head back into the classroom. But, parents may not be excited to see what “back to class” does to their bank account.

That’s why some Siouxland business owners are teaming up to make sure families have what they need this upcoming school year.

The Don’s Sports Bar & Grill along with Aaron’s Barbershop in South Sioux City are giving away 100 backpacks full of school supplies and free haircuts for boys and girls.

Nicholas DeLeon with Tint Masters spearheaded the idea. He says giving back to his community has always been part of his life’s mission.

“It just means a lot to be able to provide that resource, to work with community partners and just all come together and put on this event. And like I said, create positive relationships, environments and resources that the kids can tap into and the families can use especially after everything they’ve gone through over the past couple years,” DeLeon said.

The event that also includes music and complementary food starts at 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. this Sunday at the Don’s. It is first come first serve so it’s advised to get there early.

If anyone wants to donate to the cause with things like extra school supplies you can contact the Don’s at (402) 404-2990.