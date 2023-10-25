SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A car wash business with multiple locations in Sioux City is getting an early start on this year’s Halloween fun while still offering a clean vehicle.

The 3rd annual Silverstar Haunted Carwash opens Friday at the company’s Correctionville Road outlet. Staff members from all seven wash locations in Sioux City will be there in costumes weather permitting.

If you plan on attending, keep in mind that lines could be long. Thousands drove in last year to have some clean fun.

“Oh there’s some frightening going on, but it’s all in fun right. Some people that get a little more scared than others but the experience and the team building that we have through the Silverstar, it’s nice to see all the sites come together as one,” District Manager Bryan Halfrich said.

The Haunted Carwash is open from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday night and continues through the weekend before ending on Monday.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a canned food item with products and proceeds from the event benefiting the Food Bank of Siouxland.