SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On April 10, three burgers went head to head in a fundraising event in Siouxland.

According to the Diocese of Sioux City, the fundraising event raised $15,424 for the Siouxland Soup Kitchen.

Photo Courtesy of Diocese of Sioux City

The event collected money through auction items, donation buckets, and sponsorships.

