Local Boy Scouts to hold annual ‘Scouting for Food’ food drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Boy Scouts of America-Mid America Council will be having their annual “Scouting for Food” food drive to help support the work of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

This Saturday, scouts will go to homes to collect non-perishable food items left out for them in grocery bags.

Executive Director of the Food Bank of Siouxland Jake Wanderscheid said the need in the community is greater than ever because of the pandemic.

“This year we would like to have that physical product because we are seeing the need remain higher than normal. so having that physical item come in does help the local stores that you purchase it from. it helps the scouts be able to bring it in to us,” said Wanderscheid.

Wanderscheid said the event will bring significant quantities of food to the Food Bank.