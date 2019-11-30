Local Boy Scout troop selling real Christmas trees

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – If you’re not too exhausted from Black Friday shopping, you might be decorating your home for the holidays.

For many people, that means putting up a Christmas tree, and while real trees were declining in popularity, the National Christmas Tree Association found a 20 percent spike due to Millenials.

That growing trend is helpful for local scouts using Christmas trees to raise money for their troop.

“The boys learn how to manage money and how to talk to the community and be good sells men. And it raises money to go to summer camp,” said John Eyer, Scout Master for Troop 208.

If you’re looking to purchase a Christmas tree from local scouts, Troop 208 will have trees available through December 23 on Gordon Drive.

Latest Stories