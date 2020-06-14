Local bikers gear up for 13th Annual Tour De Plymouth

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — This summer, COVID-19 concerns have caused events throughout Siouxland to be wiped off the calendar. However, on Saturday, cyclists were able to get out and get active for the 13th Annual Tour De Plymouth.

“I think everybody is just anxious to get out and do something and that’s why we had such a good crowd,” said Kevin Eekhoff, a participant in the ride.

The event was held by the Plymouth County Cyclists Club and the Le Mars bike shop, Bike Central.

“This is kind of, maybe the first organized ride of the season, and as you can tell by the participation, people were anxious to get out on their bicycles,” said Kevin Richards, owner of Bike Central.

“The bike ride was only advertised to the people who rode it in the past because of the COVID-19 and social distancing,” said Eekhoff.

In years past, bikers typically used this event to help prepare them for RAGBRAI, the seven-day bicycle ride across Iowa.

“We’re disappointed that RAGBRAI is not going to happen this year but we do understand,” said Eekhoff.

Eekhoff said he’s participated in RAGBRAI for the past 30 years.

“We were gearing up for that. I was on one of the committees. When we found out, we understood. But most of the communities that were going to host an overnight understood that this was not a good time to be doing that,” said Eekhoff.

The cancellation of the event was a financial hit for businesses in Le Mars, as many were expecting to welcome in thousands of visitors.

“We were really expecting a big season because of RAGBRAI. We’ve been very fortunate, as a member of the transportation industry, we were able to stay open and that did benefit us,” said Richards.

Riders and businesses are eagerly awaiting the rescheduled RAGBRAI event for the summer of 2021.

“RAGBRAI will be coming back next year in Le Mars, so that will be great for us. They will be doing the same route as last year so we’re excited about that,” said Eekhoff.

“People were not able to do RAGBRAI this year. They may actually end up being more willing and we anticipate a larger crowd next year,” said Richards.

RAGBRI’S route for next summer will remain the same, starting in Le Mars and ending in Clinton, Iowa.

Registration is closed at this time but will reopen November 15, 2020. Click here for more information.

