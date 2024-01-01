JEFFERSON, Iowa (KCAU) — Some local bars opened their doors early for customers looking to celebrate early.

Jefferson Beer Supply opened early for customers wanting to start the New Year celebration early.

KCAU spoke with staff as they prepared for the afternoon crowd stating the importance of safety.

“Not overserving people is a huge priority to me and we have some water here that I always encourage people to drink. And then being in a small town I think we’re lucky to have a network of people, so just always encouraging people to reach out to someone if you need a ride home and not getting behind the wheel is super important.”

For anyone still wanting to celebrate, Jefferson Beer Supply re-opens Monday, Jan. 1 at noon.