SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City bank celebrated reaching their charity goals in a fun way.

Security National Bank held a fundraiser for local charities, Girls Inc., and Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland.

Each year when the donation goal is hit, the bank celebrates in a different way. This year, bank employees got to choose who they wanted to see race each other in tricycles.

Troy Steensen, the Marketing vice president at Security National Bank, said every year employees look forward to the fun.

“Sometimes, we as bankers, get the reputation of maybe a little boring, too uptight, but at Security National Bank, we really now how to have some fun for a good cause,” said Steensen.

Steensen said activities like this help reach their goals.