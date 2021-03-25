Local auto shops struggle to keep up with demand due to supply shortages

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Business is booming at Siouxland auto shops, and some owners say the latest round of stimulus checks is a big reason why.

More money in the pocket has folks taking care of needs overlooked during the pandemic, but the rush of business is leaving some shops and used car dealers scrambling

“We’re overwhelmed with work. We have been,” Dale Frerichs said.

Frerichs, with Frerichs Garage, said because business has been so busy, he came out of retirement to help his son run the family auto shop.

However, even if there were enough hands to keep up with demand, the supply is far from reach.

“A lot of the parts that were being manufactured we had to wait several weeks for a lot of stuff. Rebuild engines and stuff, some of those we had to wait up to 2-3 months before we get rebuild engines for them just because the people aren’t rebuilding them at the factories,” Frerichs said.

That’s putting a dent in business.

“We’ve had to turn a lot of people away. A lot of people you schedule two weeks off, I said 30% to 40% of those people won’t show back up in 2-3 weeks, they’ll take them somewhere else, which I can’t blame them,” Frerichs said.

As vehicles sit in shops while mechanics wait for parts, used car dealerships like Lewis Blvd Auto Sales are scrambling to get inventory.

“There’s not enough vehicles out there,” Alejandro Lozano said.

Lozano said more people are taking cars off his lot, but a shortage is forcing him to buy used cars at retail price.

“They’re worth more than what they were two years ago or they’re the same amount of price so a lot of consumers don’t understand that. We have to keep the prices because we’re paying more for them, so, of course, the consumer has to pay more for them,” Lozano said.

Lozano said car and truck prices are up nearly 30% and, these days, sales barely breaks even.

“Less profit, or no profit at all, but we’d rather have some business than no business,” Lozano said.

Lozano says he doesn’t expect the auto industry to rebound for at least a few years.

He adds people should expect used cars to sell at higher than normal prices and auto repairs to continue to take longer.