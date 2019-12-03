Local auto dealership getting in on the Christmas spirit by wrapping presents

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Siouxland auto dealership is feeling the Christmas spirit.

Sioux City Ford-Lincoln Monday holding a gift wrapping session for Lucky Leprechauns a non-profit group that provides everything from coats to school supplies and toys to area school kids.

“It’s really awesome to see the kids reaction as soon as they get that gift in their hands. Most of these kids have nothing and so even just to have one gift, a simple gift really lights up their face and that makes you happy as well,” said volunteer Stephanie Bass.

These early Christmas present will be handed out by the Lucky Leprechauns later this week.