Local author honored with special celebration

BANCROFT, Neb. (KCAU) – A bit of Siouxland history was celebrated today as people in Nebraska gathered for Neihardt Day.

Do you know who John Neihardt was?

Growing up near Bancroft, Nebraska, John Neihardt became well-known locally for his poetry and novels about his close neighbors, the Omaha Tribe.

Later, he became instrumental in native and non-native relations in the early 1900’s.

Folks in Bancroft held a special celebration Sunday noting his accomplishments by reading poetry in the very place he spent writing his award-winning works.

“He made quite an effort and I think that can be a lesson to all of us today, how to understand somebody who’s different in one way, gender, race, whatever. I think we need more examples like that and I think you can get that from reading Neihardt,” said Tim Anderson, biographer.

Neihardt Day falls on the first Sunday of August.