SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Local storyteller and historian Jim Tillman held a book signing on Thursday at the Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland for his book, “The Journal of African American History Sioux City.”

Tillman has been working on the book since 2015 and it all began at the local library. Everything he’s learned has been distilled in this 76-page book.

“The great rich history of Sioux City and northwest Iowa and not only Sioux City but African American history is tri-state history,” Tillman said.

Tillman will be doing a second book signing at the Betty Strong Encounter Center on July 30 from noon to 2 p.m.