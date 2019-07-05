Local artists spotlight their talents at Saturday in the Park

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As Saturday in The Park begins to come together those who will be performing are also making those last-minute adjustments.

This year’s festival will feature over fifteen different bands ranging from rock, hip hop, and folk music. Many of the performers will be local musicians pursuing their dreams on stage in front of thousands of people.

“It’s a huge honor to be playing at Saturday in The Park at the Abe Stage,” said Miki Slechta.

Sioux City native Miki Slechta has been to Saturday in The Park for the past 15 years.

“I’ve really like the headliners in the bandshell in the past, but I’ve had a huge amount of fun up at the Abe Stage because it’s up close and personal,” said Slechta.

His band My Enemy will be performing at Saturday in The Park for the first time after being selected by the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.

“All of them have been recording in the studio, right here at demo recording to the studio, their work then is going to be celebrated on the Abe Stage on Saturday,” said owner Gia Emory of the Sioux City Conservatory of Music.

“We’re just trying to figure out in what order to play stuff so we can put on the best show that we can,” said Slechta.

“From sun up to til dark, catch us at Saturday in The Park,” said hip hop rapper, Brad Raps.

The solo artist will also be performing at the Abe Stage for the first time this weekend.

“It’s awesome to show our city and put on for our city and represent it to the fullest on a stage like that is the best opportunity we could get around here,” said Raps.

He’s excited to be back in his hometown doing what he loves.

“Mix and vibe no matter if its rock, hip hop, raggy music, classic rock whatever it is. I think as long as its music everyone can relate, and it’s great when so many creative people are around,” said Raps.

Siouxland can catch these two performers on the Abe Stage beginning at noon on Saturday, July 6 and of course, the event free is for everyone that is planning on coming out.