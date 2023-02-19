SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — For Siouxlanders who love art, the Art SUX Gallery was the place to be on Saturday.

The gallery opened its doors to area artists for a pop-up event where they could display their creations to the public.

It could all be found there: paintings, jewelry, and hand-made stamping amongst other artforms were represented.

Organizers said the pop-up was a great way to expose Siouxlanders to the range of creativity present in Siouxland.

“Even if you don’t think it’s for you, there is a little bit out there for everyone and the more the merrier. We’re not just looking for artists to be here but art appreciators and art lovers as well,” said event coordinator and artist, Kitty Hart.

If Siouxlanders missed Saturday’s event, the Art SUX Gallery will host its next event for only artists on February 26. That’s the monthly Gathering Seeds event where artists can work together on their projects in a supportive and creative environment.