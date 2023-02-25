SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People in Downtown Sioux City got to experience the live painting challenge known as Art Brawl.

16 artists put their paint brushes to the test in fast 30-minute rounds.

The event took place at Vangarde Arts which also had live music playing in the background. The Art Brawl is spread out into three nights and one artist from the first night of the event talked about the experience of being a part of this new competition.

“Oh my gosh, that was amazing, honestly I was so excited for this night and only a little nervous, more excited because I’ve done live painting before but not for only a half hour, not for a competition, not with limited paint colors and it was just insane,” said Sioux City artist Kitty Hart.

The four paintings from Friday’s first round were set for sale for $100 with $75 going to the artist and $25 to Vangarde Arts.

Another round of matches is set to take place March 3 with the four winners battling it out on March 10.