SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders searching for a furry friend had the perfect opportunity to meet new pups on Saturday.

Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue held an adoption event at the Lakeport Commons PetSmart where about 20 dogs and their foster families came out to get them forever homes.

Noah’s Hope is a shelterless animal rescue that volunteers foster pets in their homes no matter the animals condition and works to make them more adoptable.

“I usually take the ones that are considered non adoptable from the shelter and then I work with them, or not I, we work with them and try to find out what their good qualities are and what they need help with,” said Brenda Iwen of Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue.

Noah’s Hope is always looking for more volunteers that have room their homes to help foster animals.