Local American Legion Posts retire American flags

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – In South Sioux City, local American Legion Posts gathered to retire our most hallowed of symbols, the American flag.

When flags become too tattered, worn, or faded for service, organizations like the Legion say they take it upon themselves to retire them with honor.

“It has always shown the oppressed that liberation is at hand, always shown the oppressor that the gig was up. This flag has served not only here at home, but overseas. Wherever this flag goes, it gives people hope,” said John Ludwick, Post Commander of Post 307.

Between 3,000-4,000 flags were retired at Siouxland Freedom Park.

Latest Stories