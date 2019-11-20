Local ag students help feed local farmers who are busy harvesting crops

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland farmers took a break from harvesting on Tuesday to enjoy a hot meal provided by local agriculture students.

The meals are part of the ‘feed the farmer’ program at Morningside College.

The program brings together agriculture students, members of the Iowa Corn Association, Fareway, and local future farmers of America Chapters. All of these groups partner together to provide meals for those who are busy harvesting commodities that eventually make their way to everyone’s tables.

“When you have millions of dollars worth of product in the field, sometimes things like lunch get skipped. It’s part of what you’re doing, so we figured if we were able to provide lunch for them one day, that would really help them out in the long run,” Coltin Schachtner, a Morningside ag student said.

Students also delivered lunch to farmers stuck in the field with the harvest.