LLC School District proposing $23M facility improvement bond for a second time

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Last year, the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School District proposed a $23 million bond issue, but voters failed to support it. Now, it is up for a second try.

Students and faculty at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School have been desperate for a campus renovation.

“This past year, there has been a ton of leaks through the roof and they have had several maybe 20 buckets to catch water through the roof,” LCC student Madalynn Graham said.

Graham said there are many issues with the school that she’s seen first hand; Wi-Fi access, air conditioning systems, as well as basic school structure just to name a few.

“With the plan, it is set out so that the Wi-Fi will be better and we will use our technology,” Graham said.

Since the last bond was voted down, officials have been working with a couple different options. LCC Superintendent Jeremy Christiansen said under the new proposal, tax payers would pay more of the principle cost upfront.

“So for the first seven years, you have a higher tax levy, but then years eight through 25, we would actually see that levy significantly lower,” Christiansen said.

The tax levy would be dropped from $0.115 over 25 years to less than $0.095 cents.

The plan calls for new hallways, better equipment for the students, and a new air conditioning unit. The one they currently have is hard to control and leaves classrooms either extremely hot, or far too cold.

“We’re in a position with the age and condition of our structures, with the 1922 building, we’re approaching 100 years old, the infrastructure the mechanical systems, the pluming systems, they’re such that we don’t have any other options at this point, something needs to be done,” said Christiansen.

“My family has grown up here, my grandpa and grandma went to school here, my mom went to school here and now I am, and I think that’s so cool but for it to continue for generations, it’s important that we have a school that’s safe,” Graham said.

Laurel does all their ballots by mail, so residents should keep an eye on their mail boxes during the next week or so.

